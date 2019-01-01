Klopp says Wilson can succeed at Liverpool and suggests Brewster will be loaned out in January

The 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League with Bournemouth this season, leading to calls for him to be given a chance at Anfield

Harry Wilson and the rest of Liverpool’s loaned-out players all have a chance of making it at Anfield, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old Wales international Wilson has been impressing on loan at Bournemouth, with six goals – including some stunning strikes – from 14 Premier League appearances.

The heightened expectations that have come with Liverpool’s multiple title challenges have led to some concern that the talented youngsters on their books like Wilson, Ben Woodburn or Rhian Brewster might not get the chance to impress on Merseyside, but Klopp says this isn’t the case.

“Of course he can [succeed at Liverpool],” Klopp said. “That’s why we loaned him, so he can make the steps.

“It would have been difficult for Harry and I would have loved to have had him here if we had another choice, especially when Xherdan Shaqiri was injured.

“You want to have these kinds of players but that is not the moment to decide. All the players we sent on loan have the chance to make it in the first team; otherwise we would have sold them.”

“His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him. That is obvious, but the game is about more and that is what he has to improve and that is clear.

“To be involved as an offensive player you have to connect with other players. He has that, it is not like he doesn’t, but to get to the next level, he needs game-time at the highest level and that is why we loaned him to Bournemouth.”

England youth international Brewster is one of the most hotly anticipated talents in English football, and a number of Championship clubs are reported to be interested in loaning him when the transfer window opens in January.

Klopp says the 19-year-old may well head out in the new year, but he believes the likes of Brewster, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott have all made tangible progress this term despite not being sent out to gain first-team experience.

“Maybe Rhian is the one age-wise and experience-wise[to go on loan,” Klopp added.

“If he had not been injured he would have already been on a different level. We don’t make decisions right now.

“If we do it then it 100 per cent needs to be the right club. They have all made steps here without playing Championship football week in and week out. Neco, Curtis and Harvey have made massive steps here.”