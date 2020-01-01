Klopp 'over the moon' as Liverpool boss returns for training in small groups

The Anfield side need two wins to be crowned Premier League champions and their head coach is keen to get his side fit and firing as soon as possible

Jurgen Klopp has said he is “over the moon” about the prospect of returning to training with Liverpool, with the Reds boss subsequently photographed on Wednesday arriving at the club's Melwood complex.

The runaway Premier League leaders are to recommence small group sessions as the top flight in England steps up preparations towards a potential June return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool posted a picture of Klopp alongside his assistant Pep Lijnders, with the German seen covering his face while entering the building.

More teams

Prior to the suspension of the Premier League in March due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Reds were 25 points clear of second-place Manchester City.

Klopp said he wants his team to be prepared for the challenge of winning the two matches they need to be crowned champions.

"When we start, it goes really again for everything. The competition will make the intensity," he told the club's official website after saying he was 'over the moon' to learn the club could return to training.

"So, it's not about, 'Oh, Liverpool have to win two games'. By the way, we have to win two games when we start – it's not 'only two', it's two. It's not less or more.

Morning, Reds 👋



The boss and Pep are back at Melwood 😃 pic.twitter.com/xHvl8LeF9L — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

"We have to win them, it's not that we want to win the last two or whatever and come through somehow.

"We want to play the best possible football, better than other teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting to stay in the league.

"We have to do it, unfortunately, without the best boost in the world and the best kick in your ass in the right moment in the world, from the Anfield crowd."

Sessions are to be non-contact and staggered throughout the day to ensure the Premier League's Return to Training Protocol is adhered to.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said he is itching to get going.

"I'm really looking forward to that because we all love football, we all love to play football, so we want to play as much as we can," he told Liverpool's official website.

Article continues below

"Also, the moment and the situation we were in was quite good, so it was really hard for us [professionally] that it stopped immediately after the game against Atletico Madrid [where Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League].

"In two months we didn't do something and we are happy that we can start again."