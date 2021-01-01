Klopp offers update on Jota injury as Liverpool forward races to be fit for Euros

Jurgen Klopp has offered a further update on Diogo Jota's foot injury, with the Portuguese forward facing a race against time to be fit for European Championship duty after seeing his domestic season brought to a close.

The 24-year-old, with 13 goals to his name in a productive debut campaign at Anfield, will not be figuring again in the efforts of Jurgen Klopp's side to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

He will, however, still be hoping to feature for his country at a major international event this summer, with defending champions Portugal set to open their Euros quest against Hungary on June 15.

What has been said?

Asked whether Jota could sit out tournament football, Liverpool boss Klopp told reporters: "Diogo, I don’t know actually.

"As I said, it is not too serious but as always, you have to wait [to see] how it develops, how it heals.

"It is a little bone in the foot and we have to see. I think he will now be in a boot for two weeks or so and when he gets out of the boot then the doctors will check how it developed, how far the progress is, so I don’t know that but of course, it is not a top moment."

Any other knocks for Liverpool?

The Reds have been ravaged by untimely injuries this season, with best-laid plans having to be ripped up on a regular basis.

On-loan defender Ozan Kabak is among those to be nursing a knock at present, as he endeavours to put himself in contention for a permanent transfer in the summer.

The Turkey international played no part in a thrilling 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday, but Klopp says the 21-year-old could figure again in an ongoing bid to secure a seat at European football's top table.

The German tactician added when quizzed on another of his stricken centre-halves: "Ozan, no. No for the long-term [injuries].

"Ozan isn’t in the long-term [injuries] but nobody is coming back, I think."

The Reds, who sit fifth in the Premier League standings but are just one point back on Chelsea, will return to action on Wednesday when taking in a trip to Burnley.

