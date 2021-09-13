The Reds boss defended the Senegalese striker from spectators, saying he was exceptional in the 3-0 win at Elland Road

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes a section of the crowd had tried to annoy Sadio Mane but he proved them wrong with a goal against Leeds United in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Senegal international missed an open chance for the Reds in the 25th minute after receiving a difficult pass from Diego Jota. With the goal at his mercy but the ball slightly behind him, Mane shot wide.

Mane, who has so far managed 75 goals in 165 league appearances since arriving at Anfield, did not get distracted, as he finally found the back of the net in the 92nd minute for a 3-0 win at Elland Road.

Liverpool had taken a deserved lead courtesy of Mohamed Salah, who set a record by reaching 100 goals in the Premier League, in the 20th minute, before Fabinho doubled their lead in the 50th minute.

Klopp backed Mane who had many opportunities to score against Leeds.

“Fabinho is an incredible player with the challenges he won, we did well in many departments. Sadio Mane played an exceptional game, the crowd wanted to make him annoyed, he stayed calm and scored the goal,” Klopp said as quoted by BBC Sports.

On Salah’s latest landmark, Klopp explained: “Mo's record is crazy. He is still hungry and I don't know how many records he can break.

“Since he joined us he has been the perfect player - a top-class player.”

On the overall game, Klopp admitted the team’s rhythm was affected after the injury suffered by Harvey Elliott.

“We played a really good game until Harvey had to go, the whole team was shocked and we lost rhythm. That is normal, human. We played as good as we can against Leeds. You have to be ready for brutal intensity. The crowd was there and an exciting football game with us as the deserved winner.

“I spoke to the boys afterward, we have to speak a little bit about the football but Harvey overshadows it. I like intense football so I probably liked the game.”