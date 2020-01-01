Klopp makes Liverpool history by breaking Benitez record in Crystal Palace thrashing

The Premier League champions ensured they would top the table at Christmas as they ran riot against the Eagles, scoring seven at Selhurst Park

Liverpool’s 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday means Jurgen Klopp has now won more top-flight games than any other Reds boss in the Premier League era.

Goals from Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson, plus two each from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, ensured Liverpool would top the table at Christmas in style.

It was Klopp's 127th victory in the Premier League, surpassing Rafael Benitez's total of 126. And, while Benitez was in charge for 228 league games, Klopp has surpassed his record in only 196.

With a first Premier League title secured earlier this year, Klopp and his side will now no doubt have their sights firmly fixed on another. Following the last-minute win over Tottenham in midweek, Liverpool have a clear lead at the top of the table and will be looking to stretch it against West Brom next Sunday.

The quality of goals scored – from Mane’s powerful effort on the turn to Firmino’s deft touch and finish and Salah’s long-range curler – sent a message to their title rivals, but there was also an indication of how well-rounded Liverpool’s performance was.

Each of their goals was assisted by a different player, the first time ever that seven different players have assisted goals for one team in a Premier League game.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said before the game that he thought Jordan Henderson had already earned himself a future statue outside Anfield, and Klopp’s captain was delighted with the killer instinct his team showed.

"I thought we were ruthless today and took our chances which is always important,” Henderson told BT Sport.

“We dominated the game for large periods but I still thought we were sloppy at times. Overall, we're delighted with the performance. To finish this week off with the win after midweek is important and we managed to do that.

"It was coming I felt as over the last few games we have had chances and not taken them which has cost us at times.

“I thought we were very good midweek and again today so we just need to keep the momentum going and work hard.”

After the home fixture with West Brom, Liverpool round off 2020 with a trip to Newcastle before an away game against Southampton to start the new year.