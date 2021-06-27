Klopp: It would be crazy to write off Germany despite Hungary struggles

The Liverpool boss is optimistic about his country's chances of beating England to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Jurgen Klopp says it "would be crazy to write off" Germany at the European Championships, despite their struggles against Hungary in their final group stage outing.

Germany qualified for the Euro 2020 knockout stages after finishing second in the fabled 'group of death' behind world champions France, with Portugal also progressing as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Joachim Low's side impressed during a narrow defeat to France before producing a stellar display to beat Portugal 4-2, but underwhelmed in a 2-2 draw with Hungary, with questions now being asked of whether they have the quality to get past England in the round of 16.

What's been said?

However, Liverpool head coach Klopp is in an optimistic mood ahead of Tuesday's heavyweight clash at Wembley, and believes Die Mannschaft will have benefitted from their tough examination against Hungary.

"To write off Germany now, it would be crazy, " Klopp told BILD when quizzed on his country's chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

"We played well against France, Portugal we dominated like hardly any other opponent in recent years.

"We struggled against Hungary, yes. But nothing more happened. Sometimes as a team you need such a game.

"And now we're going to make a real go of it on Tuesday."

Germany's record against England

England are being billed as favourites against Germany after finishing top of Group D, with the home crowd expected to give Gareth Southgate's side an extra lift against an age-old foe.

History in the fixture favours Die Mannschaft, though, who have won 15 and drawn four of their 32 previous matches against the Three Lions.

Only 11 of those meetings have come in a competitive setting, with Germany emerging victorious on seven occasions, including via penalty shoot-outs in the 1990 World Cup semi-finals and 1996 Euros.

The last time they faced off in a major tournament was at the 2014 World Cup as Low's side came out on top with a thumping 4-1 win in Brazil.

