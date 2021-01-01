Klopp in lowest point of career after Liverpool lose to Fulham

The Reds have won just one of their last seven games in the Premier League and have now lost six in a row at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp says he is going through one of his worst runs as a manager after Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Fulham on Sunday following Mario Lemina's first-half finish.

The Reds have won just one of their last seven matches in the Premier League and are on a club-record six game losing streak at home in the English top-flight.

The title holders are in danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League with just 10 games left to play, but Klopp insists his side will fight to turn their situation around.

What has Klopp said?

Asked if this one of his lowest points as a coach, Klopp told BBC Sport: "I would wish to say no but yes it is. That’s not a problem. I don’t always have to have the best times.

"This team is an extreme team. We were extremely successful and now we have an extreme situation as well but we will fight through."

Despite his side's defeat, Klopp feels his side played well against Scott Parker's side, who are currently third-bottom of the league.

"The obvious thing [was missing], a goal and a clean sheet. It was always clear that Fulham would cause us big problems with the situation they are in and the one we are in." he said.

"It was clear we had to adapt. We started quite well, we were direct and Mo [Salah] caused them problems but we didn’t finish the situations off. Then Fulham were good.

"Our back line was completely new. We had balls in behind where we had to run a lot because we were not high enough or just not in the right position and we conceded the goal.

"That has an impact. Usually I would say 1-0 down is not a problem, it is a normal score and is one of three possible scores but of course at the moment for us it is different.

"We had to step up and the boys did. We started the second half well, created chances and we did not score again."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand as they take on Everton on Monday.

Klopp's team will look to end their terrible home run and ensure they remain in the Champions League on Wednesday when they face RB Leipzig in Budapest in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Merseyside outfit have a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

They will then turn their attention to Premier League duty when they face Wolves next Monday, followed by an away game against Arsenal on April 3.

