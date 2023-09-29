'Football is about spending' - Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on FSG selling minority stake in Liverpool to New York-based Dynasty

Even if it won't immediately increase his transfer budget, Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the entry of additional investment into Liverpool.

FSG sells minority stake in Liverpool

Sold to New York-based Dynasty Equity

Klopp happy with the minority sale

WHAT HAPPENED? In order to pay down bank debt accrued during the Covid pandemic and to cover recent upgrades to Anfield and the club's training facilities, Fenway Sports Group revealed on Thursday that it has sold a minority stake in the team to international investment company Dynasty Equity. The extra money won't add to Klopp's transfer budget, but it will undoubtedly be helpful in the long run.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Absolutely (I’m pleased). That’s how it is, I can understand the people," he told reporters. "Money in football is all about spending. I get that, I am part of it as well. At moments, I want to spend money as well. But in this moment in time, we should not forget, we built in recent years, we are now building a new stand which will improve, I’m not sure how that will happen, but improve the best atmosphere in the world anyway. Then we built another stand, the Main Stand. We built a training ground, we bought Melwood back." said Klopp [via Liverpool Echo].

"A lot of stuff which keeps the club in a healthy state for a long, long time. If somebody comes in and helps us to do so, then it’s absolutely great. It’s not that we need a budget of £200m that we can spend on the team, but the better place we are in, the more we can spend anyway.

"We are in a year where we don’t play the Champions League, which we all know is a massive financial blow for a football club, but invested anyway. Improved the team anyway in the summer, which is difficult but possible. So it’s good news, just good news. It is money that will be well used, let me say it like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo were all acquired by Liverpool during the summer transfer season as part of a significant spending spree to rebuild their midfield, which was exacerbated by the unanticipated departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

WHAT NEXT? Klopp and Liverpool will next be in action when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 30 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.