Kiyingi: U17 Uganda national women's team confirmed Covid-19 positive

The tactician will now have to go in isolation until he recovers to continue with his duties

U17 Uganda Women's team coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has confirmed he is Covid-19 positive.

The tactician has announced the new development to the public amidst the Fifa U17 World Cup qualifiers where his team is scheduled to play Cameroon.

"I have on Thursday 8th October 2020 tested positive for Covid-19," Kiyingi said as reported by the Fufa website.

"I am now in self-isolation from the camp for a period as guided by the health officials for better medication and recovery.

"While I am away, I will help conduct some sessions with my technical team for the players online as we continue with preparations for the Fifa U17 World cup Qualifier with Cameroon."

On October 1, the coach named the Uganda U17 Women's team squad to report in camp for preparations of the qualifier against the West Africa nation.

Among those in the squad include goalkeeper Joan Namusisi from Isra Soccer Academy and Zulaika Ngamita from Asubo Gafford Ladies.

Defenders Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School) have been included in the team as well.

Uganda eliminated Ethiopia and Tanzania to set a date with Cameroon.

The aggregate winner will play in the finals to be held in India. The first leg will be played on October 30 with the second leg after a fortnight.

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Isra Soccer Academy), Zulaika Ngamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Defenders: Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens), Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Stella Musubuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Patricia Akiror (Ajax Queens FC)

Midfielders: Winnifred Kwatulira (Jinja United FC), Devine Mirembe (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Shamira Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Moreen Nangonzi (Ajax Queens FC), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens FC), Sumaya Kyomuhendo (Isra Soccer Academy), Sumaya Tibazalika (Wakiso)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Zaina Nandede (She Kataka FC), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijjah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Eva Nagayi (Rines WFC) Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Brenda Munyana (Uganda Martyrs High School)