Kibu Vicuna: Kerala Blasters were unlucky against Mumbai City

Kerala Blasters let Mumbai City come back into the game after taking the lead...

Kerala Blasters boss Kibu Vicuna feels his team was unlucky to end up on the losing side against league leaders Mumbai City in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

Vicente Gomez headed in the first goal of the game in the first half and Blasters were in the lead at the break. However, Bipin Singh and an Adam Le Fondre spot-kick helped Mumbai City come back into the game bag all three points.

"We played well and created chances. We were toe-to-toe against the best team in the league. We are not lucky. I think the match was very even," Vicuna said after the game. ""We reacted well and we had our chances, we went toe-to-toe against them. They didn't deserve to win tonight, but the result is the result."



Costa Nhamoinesu brought down Le Fondre just inside the box to concede a penalty in the second half. Vicuna feels that the sport has been cruel to his team in terms of the final results.

"In the last few games, it has been the same story. Football, in the last few games, has been cruel. We should have much more points than what we have. In football, we have to see beyond the result, we competed well.

"We didn't play for a draw, Blasters play to win games. I am proud of the team, sometimes football is not mathematics. We are unlucky, I think the team's improving," the former Mohun Bagan gaffer concluded.

