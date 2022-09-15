Khune hits out: We 'don’t believe we are playing for Kaizer Chiefs'

The Soweto-based team are currently placed 14th on the table with eight points after securing just two wins and two draws from seven matches

Kaizer Chiefs skipper Itumeleng Khune has opined the team is registering inconsistent results because some players might be still 'starstuck' regarding their status as Amakhosi players.

The Soweto heavyweights have not started the Premier Soccer League campaign as they may have wished. They are currently placed 14th on the table with eight points after securing just two wins, as many draws and three losses in the seven matches played so far.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has challenged his teammates to up their game and come back to reality to appease their fans.

"It is affecting me badly because every player has his role and responsibility to play in making sure the club goes back to the glory days," Khune told the media as quoted by iDiski Times.

"But like I said, for now… a lot of us. I think we are still, I don’t know whether to call it starstruck, or we don’t believe we are finally playing for Kaizer Chiefs.

"We haven’t come out of our shells yet. So that’s something we need to do, realise that we are the Kaizer Chiefs and start performing like a Kaizer Chiefs player. The fans demand results, they demand consistency, it’s something we need to realise and improve on as individuals."

Amakhosi fans had hoped the team will perform better in this campaign after the appointment of coach Arthur Zwane.

Khune has played just two matches for Chiefs and it is not yet clear whether he will feature on Saturday when they host SuperSport United on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

Matsatsantsa are under former Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt and they are currently placed sixth on the PSL table with 11 points after three wins, two draws and as many losses.