Khouma Babacar bags brace as Alanyaspor secure victory over BB Erzurumspor

The Senegal international delivered impressive performances for Cagdas Atan’s men at Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium

Khouma Babacar scored twice to help Alanyaspor secure a 4-1 victory over BB Erzurumspor in Thursday’s Turkish Cup tie.

The forward has been in sparkling form for Cagdas Atan’s men since teaming up with the side on a season-long loan from Sassuolo.

The Senegal international was handed his 16th appearance for Alanyaspor and utilized the opportunity to add to his tally this season.

More teams

The Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium outfit started the game unimpressively after conceding as early as the eighth minute.

Oltan Karakullukcu opened the scoring with a well-taken strike in the encounter following a timely assist from Armando Sadiku.

Babacar then brought his side back into contention in the game when he levelled proceedings in the 14th minute after he was set up Emmanouil Siopis.

Steven Caulker gave Alanyaspor the lead for the first time in the encounter after receiving a sumptuous assist from Anastasios Bakasetas in the 24th minute.

Babacar then completed his brace moments before the hour mark when he hits his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Kayacan Erdogan.

Davidson sealed the victory for Alanyaspor in the 77th minute after he was set up by Bakasetas.

Babacar featured for 73 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by Salih Ucan.

The Senegal international has now found the back of the net seven goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

Babacar will hope to continue with his eye-catching displays when Alanyaspor take on Erzurumspor in a Super Lig game on January 21.

Babacar had featured for Fiorentina before teaming up with Sassuolo initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

Before joining Alanyaspor on loan, the forward has also spent time with Lecce and made 25 league appearances for the side before his temporary deal ended.

Babacar has won only two caps for Senegal and will hope his recent performances will earn him a return to the Teranga Lions for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.