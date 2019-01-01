Kevin-Prince Boateng starts in Fiorentina win at Sassuolo

The Ghanaian forward took to the field on Wednesday night in Emilia-Romagna, with La Viola claiming victory

Kevin-Prince Boateng made a rare Serie A start as Fiorentina sealed an important 2-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday night.

Before the night’s action, the 32-year old had made seven appearances, albeit off the bench. His only previous start in the top-flight was on matchday two in a 2-1 defeat away to Genoa.

La Viola had gone behind from a Jeremie Boga 24th minute strike, but they responded after the break through Gaetano Castrovilli and Nikola Milenkovic.

Boateng featured for 75 minutes and was replaced by Dusan Vlahovic. The Ghanaian forward within that time on the pitch had two shots (off-target) and hit the woodwork once. He had 35 touches on the ball, as well as 19 accurate passes (90.5%).

The former AC Milan man also accurately played three long balls and won three of his six ground duels.

He remains without a goal since the opening 4-3 defeat to Napoli at the Artemio Franchi.

Home is where Fiorentina play next, against Parma on Sunday evening.