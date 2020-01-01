'I just wanted to have fun' - Kevin-Prince Boateng recounts stint with Las Palmas and Barcelona

The Ghanaian forward made 35 appearances across spells with the Canary Islands and Catalonia outfit.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has narrated his time in Spain with Las Palmas and Barcelona, saying he "just wanted to have fun".

Having already played for Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan and Schalke, the 33-year-old Ghana international joined La Union Deportiva for the 2016-17 season.

He scored 10 goals in La Liga as the Gran Canaria outfit finished an impressive 11th having gained promotion from the second tier for that season.

"In Spain, I was at a point in my career that everyone was wondering how I was," Boateng said in an Instagram Live session with Thierry Henry.

"I went there without a goal, I just wanted to have fun and play football. When it becomes work, football loses a little love.

"I asked where Las Palmas was and when they replied Gran Canaria, I thought "but are they holidays or football?"

After one season with Las Palmas, Boateng went on to play for Eintracht Frankfurt and Sassuolo before joining Barcelona in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

He became the first Ghanaian to feature for the club, playing four times and winning the La Liga title.

"Barcelona is fantastic, I was 32 years old, I was back on the big stages. It was unbelievable," Boateng continued.

"When I signed I had the car keys with my name, then I had the press conference.

"The only player who can win all the games, is [Lionel] Messi."

Boateng is presently on the books of Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, on loan from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.