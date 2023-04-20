Kevin De Bruyne believes Erling Haaland ‘will not be happy’ despite leading Man City past Bayern and into Champions League semi-finals

Kevin De Bruyne insisted Erling Haaland "will not be happy" despite firing Manchester City past Bayern Munich into Champions League semi-finals.

Haaland missed from the spot

He made amends by scoring the opener

Manchester City head into last four

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian striker had a rare miss from 12 yards but soon made amends for his earlier error by finishing off a quick counter-attacking move in the 57th minute to put the tie to bed. Although Bayern did pull one back late into the second half through Joshua Kimmich it was too little too late to thwart City from sealing a semi-final berth courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate score. However, De Bruyne thinks Haaland will still be disgruntled with his own performance after an uncharacterized miss from the spot.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Knowing him he will not be happy with missing the penalty but it is over then. When you have another chance you have to go again. He had the opportunity, finished it with class and he helps us win games," he told reporters after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have their task cut out in the last four as they will go up against Real Madrid, giving them the chance to get revenge against the Spanish side, who beat them at the same stage last year in dramatic circumstances. However, De Bruyne insisted he is not motivated by revenge and has moved on from last year's defeat. “I am not that person. What happened last year happened. We played really well in the two games and the last five minutes changed the course (of the tie). You have to take it on the chin and move on. It happened and it doesn’t mean we didn’t play well for the majority of the two games. Football is about details and it happens and you move on," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has been in scintillating form this season having scored 48 goals in 41 matches across all competitions. The forward will be looking to continue his scoring form at the business end of the season with Man City fighting for silverware on three fronts. His next task will be to fire the Blues to the FA Cup final by ensuring a victory against Sheffield United on Saturday.