Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth player to get 100 Premier League assists after setting up Erling Haaland goal for Man City

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne became the fifth player to reach 100 Premier League assists when he set up Erling Haaland against Southampton.

De Bruyne set up City's opening goal

Now has century of assists

Fastest to ever reach the milestone

WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne floated a cross into the Southampton box for Haaland to head home the opening goal of Saturday's match, taking him up to a century of assists in the division.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Only Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard have set up more goals in the English top-flight than De Bruyne. The Belgian playmaker needed fewer games to reach the landmark than any of those four, doing so in just 237 matches whereas Fabregas did it in 293, Giggs in 367, Rooney in 445 and Lampard in 559.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? After the clash against the Saints, City will turn their attention to the Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich in midweek.