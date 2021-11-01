Kessie racially abused by alleged AS Roma fans in AC Milan's victory

Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie was racially abused by a section of alleged AS Roma fans in AC Milan's 2-1 win on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico.

The 24-year-old produced an impressive performance for the visitors in a Serie A match and went on to score in the 57th minute from the penalty spot, after a clumsy foul by Roger Ibanez.

This after the Rossoneri had opened the scoring away from home in the 26th minute when the hosts conceded a free-kick just outside the danger zone, and veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic stepped up and curled his effort into the back of the net.

Theo Hernandez received his marching orders in the 66th minute after a second bookable offence, but Milan held on until the added minutes of the second half when Stephan El Shaarawy scored for Roma to ensure the match ended 2-1.

However, there was an ugly side that was displayed by a section of home fans, allegedly, after an incident on the pitch led to Kessie being yellow carded with about 10 minutes to go.

"Racist howls against Kessie by some Roma fans, who on the occasion of the yellow [card] had turned to the Ivorian with racist boos. The howls were then covered by whistles towards the player," Milan News reported.

Meanwhile, the midfielder took to his social media account to show his gratitude after getting on the score sheet, describing the win as "superb".

"Good job guys! Superb victory tonight! Very happy for the purpose! Let us continue like this!" he posted.

Article continues below

The win for AC Milan ensured they maintained their pressure on leaders Napoli. Both teams are on 31 points having won 10 matches each and drawing once.

The only difference is in goal difference where the leaders have scored 23 goals and conceded three while their closest rivals have scored 25 and conceded 10.

Inter Milan are placed third with 24 points while AS Roma are fourth, five points further behind. Atalanta complete the top five with 19 points as well.