Kessie bids farewell to AC Milan before expected Barcelona transfer
Franck Kessie has sent a farewell message to Milan fans following the club's Serie A triumph, as he prepares to make an anticipated free transfer switch to Barcelona.
The Ivory Coast international has been a key figure for the Scudetto holders in their quest to become champions of Italy this term and helped seal a dramatic final day triumph against Sassuolo.
Now he has taken to social media to post a heartfelt goodbye to supporters, ahead of what is expected to be a switch to Camp Nou as his deal at San Siro expires.
What has Kessie said about his exit?
"After five years, I couldn't hope to end this great experience in a better way!" Kessie wrote, in both Italian and French, on Instagram alongside a video montage of his time at the club.
"[It is] a unique emotion - we are champions of Italy! [I am] proud to have worn this glorious jersey and to have shared this journey with fantastic companions! Thanks for everything! Thank you all!"
Will Kessie join Barca?
Though an official deal is yet to be announced, it appears a foregone conclusion that Kessie will link up with Barcelona following the expiry of his Milan contract.
The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for him for much of the season and that speculation has only intensified after the Ivory Coast international turned down a San Siro extension.
He looks poised to be one of several new faces throught the door at Camp Nou during the off-season, as Xavi seeks to overhaul his squad from the Ronald Koeman era he inherited last term.