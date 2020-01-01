African All Stars

Keshi: Yobo, Drogba and Boboye lead tributes for late Nigeria icon

The Super Eagles assistant coach led several African football greats to mark the anniversary of the death of the former Nigeria captain and coach

Joseph Yobo, Didier Drogba, Anthony Baffoe and a host of other football figures have paid tribute to late Stephen Keshi.

Keshi - the only man after Mahmoud El-Gohary to win the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and coach - passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 54 on June 7, 2016.

He led Clemens Westerhof’s Eagles to a triumphant Afcon 1994 outing as well as their maiden Fifa World Cup appearance in the United States of America in the same year.

    After his playing career which saw him represent ACB Lagos, Africa Sports, Lokeren, Anderlecht, RC Strasbourg and Sacramento Scorpions, he went into administration and helped Togo qualify for the 2006 World Cup, before leading Mali and Nigeria national teams.

    With the footballing world marking his fourth-year remembrance, the trio alongside others, has taken to social media to pay respect.

