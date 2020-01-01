Kerala Blasters ride on Halicharan Narzary's strike to defeat ATK

Kerala Blasters went on to win a close contest against ATK courtesy of a solitary strike from Halicharan Narzary (70') at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday evening.

ATK head coach Antonio Habas made three changes to the side that defeated Mumbai City. Pronay Halder and David Williams had to be sidelined due to injuries whereas Jayesh Rane was relegated to the change. They were replaced by Balwant Singh, the striker got his first start of this season, Agustin Iniguez, who came back after serving his suspension and Michael Soosairaj.

On the other hand, Eelco Schattorie opted to make two alterations with Mario Arques returning from injury and Abdul Hakku getting the nod ahead of Jeakson Singh.

ATK started on a brighter note with Soosairaj and Javi Hernandez's combination on the left flank causing trouble for Blasters. In the 11th minute, Roy Krishna broke forward on a counter with acres of space in front of him but Mohammad Rakip burnt his pace to recover ground and stop the Fijian from shooting at goal.

But after the opening quarter, the scales started to tilt towards Blasters. Moustapha Gning and Arques started orchestrating proceedings from midfield and ATK found themselves at the backfoot.

In the 27th minute, Messi rifled a shot from outside the box and it could have rippled the net if it had not taken a deflection. But Schattorie's men could not make the most of the spell of possession and in the final 10 minutes, ATK were once again in the driving seat.

Javi Hernandez floated in a long free-kick and the ensuing shot from Krishna which looked destined to nestle at the back of the net got blocked by Bartholomew Ogbeche. In the 43rd minute, ATK once again came close when Roy Krishna was brought down inches outside the penalty box by Halicharan Narzary but Mandi Sosa's attempt sailed wide.

It was a feisty start to the second half as both sides did not shy away from lunging in with some crunching tackles. But the match was clamouring for some creativity and no side could produce that moment of brilliance which could break the deadlock.

In the 65th minute, Habas tried to shake things up in the middle with a double change. Jayesh Rane and Jobby Justin were thrown into the mix replacing Iniguez and an ineffective Balwant.

But it were Blasters who took the lead through Halicharan Narzary. Victor Mongil's feeble header fell for Narzary who nullified Pritam Kotal with a half-turn and then powered a shot from distance that beat Arindam Bhattacharjee under the sticks.

ATK were pouring men forward in search of their equaliser but Blasters' defence, which has looked shaky so far this season, stood firm. In the 80th minute, Krishna pulled the trigger from inside the box but TP Rehenesh was well-positioned to collect it comfortably.

At the back of this win, Kerala Blasters moved to the sixth spot with 14 points while ATK remained at the third spot with 21.