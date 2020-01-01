Kerala Blasters’ Eelco Schattorie - 'I know exactly what ATK's weaknesses are'

The Dutch coach is hopeful of helping Kerala win a second consecutive game in Kolkata...

After a dominating performance against Hyderabad FC in their last match where they decimated their opposition 5-1, Kerala Blasters will hope to continue their form against ATK on Sunday.

Kerala kicked-off their season with a 2-1 win over ATK at home before going off track with a nine-game winless run. Having broken that, coach Eelco Schattorie is confident ahead of facing the Kolkata club again.

“In the opening game, they didn't know anything about us and we didn't know anything about them. This game, I know exactly where their weaknesses are and how they are scoring. I have a good game plan. The 5-1 win gives our team a lot of confidence. I have never lost against ATK. Last season, I won once and drew the other time. So I hope to get another win tomorrow.”

When asked about the team’s poor run of form this season, the Dutchman claimed that the constant injuries never allowed him to build the team properly.

“We are the only team with seven foreigners and out of those, six have been injured. We have struggled with our defence. In the midfield also we have had to make constant changes. I have not been able to field the same XI in two successive games.

“Most goals we have conceded from set-pieces. You can work on that. I know how to organize my team. It is difficult to play against us. You have to implement them in the field. Also, constant changing in personnel does not help. You got to know when to do, what to do and what not to do.”

ATK could take the field on Sunday without their star performer David Williams but Schattorie refused to take them lightly as he felt that ATK have enough quality players in their squad to replace the Australian.

“Every team has to deal with injuries. But ATK is one of the squads which have a lot of quality behind each player. So they will come up with another potent option. They have Balwant Singh among others. They have too many options.”