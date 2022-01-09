Kenyan star Olunga scores twice to help Al-Duhail silence Al Arabi in Qatari Stars League

Kenya captain Michael Olunga continued with his fine form in front of the goal at club level after claiming a brace in Al-Duhail's 2-0 win over Al Arabi.

In the Qatar Star League fixture staged at Al-Arabi Stadium in Doha on Saturday evening, the towering forward needed just four minutes to find the back of the net.

He was played in by Ali Almoez, and the former Gor Mahia striker did not hesitate to beat Abdul Al Abbasi in the visitors' goal. That happened to be the only goal in the entire first half despite the chances created especially by the hosts.

After the break, the East African star scored his second after being teed up by Mohamed Al Aeldin. The striker was substituted in the 90th minute, with Rabh Lotfi Majed taking his place.

The two goals took his tally for the club in the league to 15 from 11 matches he has been involved in.

He will be hoping to continue scoring form when his team take a trip to third-placed Al-Gharafa in their next top-tier fixture on January 13.

Al-Duhail are now placed in the second position on the table with 29 points from the 13 matches. The Red Knights have recorded nine wins, two draws and as many losses. They are the second-highest scorers in the division having scored 34 goals and conceded 14.

Al-Sadd lead the race for the league title with 31 points from just 11 games. The reigning champions have registered 10 wins and a draw, scoring the highest number of goals so far, 41, and conceding 14.

The top three positions are sealed by Al-Gharafa who have secured 23 points after playing 13 matches. They have managed to collect seven wins, two draws and four losses, scoring 22 goals and conceding 14.

In the relegation zone, Al Khor are in the 11th position with nine points while Al Sailiya are at the bottom with five.