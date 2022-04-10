Kenya’s Wanyama voted Man of the Match as CF Montreal defeat New York Red Bulls

Kenya international Victor Wanyama was voted Man of the Match after his solid display helped CF Montreal secure a comeback 2-1 win against New York Red Bulls in a Major Soccer League fixture on Saturday.

The 30-year-old commanded the midfield with zeal as Montreal needed two second-half goals in the space of 10 minutes to collect maximum points at Red Bull Arena.

It was the home team, who took the lead in the 14th minute courtesy of Omir Guadalupe Fernandez Mosso for a 1-0 half-time lead at the half-time break.

However, Montreal turned the game in their favour when defender Rudy Camacho put them level in the 71st minute, and second-half substitute Romell Quioto then won the game with a cool finish in the 81st minute.

Wanyama, who has started in all the six matches played so far in this campaign, kept his armband. Heading into the fixture, Montreal had won their last match beating Cincinnati 4-3 at TQL Stadium on April 2.

Wanyama received his fourth yellow card of the campaign in the eighth minute after a clumsy tackle and six minutes later, Red Bull took the lead when Mosso beat Montreal’s counter-attack to slam past goalkeeper Sebastian Breza.

However, Montreal controlled the game in the second period with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder bossing the midfield.

It was no surprise when Camacho put them level and six minutes later they were 2-1 up courtesy of Quioto, who tapped home a cross from the right-wing past Carlos Coronel.

Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy admitted his team was in trouble in the first 15 minutes but was happy with the way they responded.

“We were in trouble in the first 15 minutes, but after three or four sequences after the post from Djordje [Mihailovic], we found our game,” Nancy said after the game as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We played a good match knowing that it is never easy to face this team. Today the players showed personality to get this victory and it is thanks to their resilience. The objective was to move the ball laterally and play short so we had more control of the ball.

“So we finished the first half well and I pushed the players in the second half. The result today [Saturday] is a consequence of the team spirit within the club. The players believe in the project and the style of play.”

Wanyama and Montreal will play their first game of the season at Saputo Stadium against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday.