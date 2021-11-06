Kenya Police FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will strive to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Kenya Police FC in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.
K’Ogalo are among three teams in the top-flight who are yet to lose a game this season, the other two being Kakamega Homeboyz and Ulinzi Stars.
|Game
|Kenya Police FC vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Saturday, November 6, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya Police FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Otieno, and Boniface.
|Defenders
|Masinde, Samaki, Musa Mohamed, Duncan Otieno, Omondi, David, and Simiyu.
|Midfielders
|Lesley, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Miheso, Duke Abuya, and Juma.
|Forwards
|Mangeni, Clinton, David, John Adoyo, Ouma, and Odongo.
The promoted side will be aiming to bring down the former champions in a contest that promises fireworks.
Police head coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla, who will come up against a side he played for and later coached as an assistant, has cautioned his players to stay focused and go for maximum points.
“It will be a tough test for my side, playing against the former champions and the game is only three days after we played champions Tusker,” Ogolla told Goal.
“We can only try to stay focused and do our work, we don’t want to think about how good Gor Mahia have been this season, we only need to put focus on our game and I am sure we can get a win, it is not going to be easy but we have the players who can do the job.”
Midfielder Clifton Miheso and defender Musa Mohamed will have the chance to face their former employers while former AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno is another experienced player in the law enforcer’s squad.
Probable XI for Police FC: Otieno, Masinde, Samaki, Omondi, David, Simiyu, Miheso, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Juma, Mangeni.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|
Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
K’Ogalo saw their winning run of four straight matches ended by Ulinzi Stars in their last assignment and coach Mark Harrison is looking forward to picking a win against the law enforcers.
“We did our best against Ulinzi but we only managed a draw, it was a fair result for both teams, but Gor deserved more anyway because we were the better side and it is a big display we want to carry to the game against Police,” Harrison told Goal.
“We want to keep our momentum going, we want to win our matches and see where we will be at the end of the first round.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
Match Preview
Police started their season in the top-flight with a 1-0 defeat against Homeboyz, lost 2-0 against Nairobi City Stars who recovered to beat Nzoia Sugar 3-1, suffered a 2-1 defeat against KCB before losing 2-1 against Tusker.
On the other hand, Gor Mahia opened their season with a 2-1 win against KCB, beat rivals AFC Leopards 1-0, beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0, then secured a 1-0 win against Sofapaka before battling out to a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi.
In the history of the Kenyan league, this will be the first meeting between the two sides.
While Gor are sitting top of the 18-team table with 13 points from five matches, Police are placed in position 14 with three points from five outings.