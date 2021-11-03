Kenya Police FC 1-2 Tusker: Brewers take down Soldiers for second win of the season

Tusker registered their second win in the FKF Premier League after downing Kenya Police FC 2-1 in a match at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brewers suffered a poor start as Police took the lead in the second minute when Samuel Ndung’u scored but Ibrahim Joshua levelled in the sixth minute before Shami Kibwana converted from the penalty spot in the 40th minute to claim the maximum points.

The promoted side started the game on a high note and they took the lead when former Gor Mahia midfielder Clifton Miheso delivered a corner from the right and Ndung’u reacted quickest and smashed the ball home with a bullet header past goalkeeper Brian Bwire.

However, their lead was short-lived as Tusker drew level two minutes later, with Shami Kibwana setting up Joshua, who sidestepped two defenders before putting the ball beyond the reach of keeper Bonphas Munyasa.

In the 19th minute, Police almost restored the lead when Miheso cut through the right-wing and set up Duke Abuya, whose first-time effort was punched out for a fruitless corner by Bwire.

FULL TIME AT THE KASARANI ANNEX.



Kenya Police FC 1-2 Tusker FC.



THREE. VITAL. POINTS. 👏 — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) November 3, 2021

In the 34th minute, Tusker blew a golden chance to take the lead for the first time in the game when Jackson Macharia combined well with Boniface Muchiri before releasing the unmarked Kibwana, but his right-footed effort went inches wide.

However, six minutes later, Tusker took command of the game when they were awarded a penalty after a foul on Joshua, and Kibwana stepped up to send keeper Munyasa for a 2-1 lead at the half-time break.

After the break, Police coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla made his first change, pulling out Faustine Samaki for Mark Makwatta and they almost levelled the scores in the 51st minute.

It was Makwatta who curled in a free-kick from the edge of the box but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced out for a goal-kick.

Tusker were forced to make their first substitution in the 50th minute when Lawrence Luvanda came in for the injured Muchiri.

In the 63rd minute, Tusker made two more changes, Macharia and Joshua coming out for Deograstious Ojok and John Njuguna and six minutes later, Ojok almost scored with his first touch of the ball when his header flew inches wide from a Kibwana cross.

Despite Police attacking Tusker in the closing stages, the Brewers held on to pick up their second win of the season and move up the 18-team table.

Kenya Police FC: Bonphas Munyasa, Benard Omondi, Faustine Samaki, Duncan Otieno, Musa Mohamed, Silicho Simiyu, Samuel Ndung’u, Erick Kipkirui, Lesley Owino, Clifton Miheso and Duke Abuya.

Subs: Gideon Ogweno, Kelvin Omondi, Alvin Mangeni, Charles Ouma, David Oluoch, Mark Makwatta, and John Njoroge.

Tusker: Brian Bwire, Daniel Sakari, Jimmy Mbugua, Christopher Oruchum, Kalos Kirenge, Teddy Osok, Shami Kibwana, Rodgers Ouma, Ibrahim Joshua, Jackson Macharia, and Boniface Muchiri.

Subs: Patrick Matasi, Hillary Wandera, Eugene Asike, Wellington Ochieng, Stewart Omondi, Kevin Okoth, Lawrence Luvanda, John Njuguna and Deograstious Ojok.