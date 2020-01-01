Kelantan United keeping true to foundation ideas

Despite gaining promotion from M3 to the Premier League, Kelantan United will not be splashing out ridiculous money to compete.

That guarantee was given by Kelantan United Football Club president Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi after attending a seminar organised by Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Even though Che Abdullah acknowledged that there will be more expenses than when they were competing in the M3 League, he knows that only means that Kelantan United has to be more prudent.

Which is why one of the approach taken by the club is to emphasize their youngsters and use the league and competition as means to develop these talented players.

"We knew from the start that the hiring of import players will have to be carefully looked at and we surely cannot be desperate in trying to get in the star names.

"That is how we work to ensure that we do not face any problems in terms of salaries, allowance and such to the players at any time during the season.

"I'm more towards given young Kelantanese who have shone in state competition to be given a chance to get into the team and compete," said Che Abdullah.

Thus far Kelantan United have completed three import signings in the shape of Adil Kouskous (Morocco) and Alyton Alemeo (Brazil) while Gassama AlFussainey (Gambia) has been retained.

