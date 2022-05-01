Keita's ability to stay calm under pressure lauded by Gomez in Liverpool's Premier League win over Newcastle

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez insists Naby Keita has the ability to stay calm under pressure and his finish in the win over Newcastle illustrates just that.

The Guinea international kept his cool to dance past numerous Magpies players on Saturday at St James' Park to fire home and ensure the Reds claimed vital Premier League points.

The 24-year-old defender, who was deployed at right-back, suggested he was not shocked by the midfielder's display that won the Merseyside team maximum points away from home.

"That is [Keita's] ability and his ability to stay calm under pressure in that situation," Gomez said as quoted by the club's website.

"I think our team's got so much quality in midfield and going forward, we know we're going to create chances.

"Obviously we didn't put away loads [on Saturday] but the main thing is we're creating. It was a great finish from [Keita]."

The Englishman has further stated they expected a tough game from their hosts but went on to underline the fact that the Reds managed to get three points which are important in their quest to win the title.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy; it's a tough place to come, the atmosphere's unbelievable and obviously they're under new management and you can see they've definitely improved – their results show that," Gomez continued.

"So we knew it wasn't going to be easy... and I think we ground out the result. It wasn't the easiest but we got the three points.

"I think the clean sheet always gives us the platform to get a goal and the three points. As a unit, we did well and ground it out."

The defender also commented on the five changes Jurgen Klopp made with an eye on Tuesday's second leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-final away to Villarreal. The English side have a two-goal advantage.

"I think the attitude amongst the camp to stay at it [as well] – I think there were five changes or so," he added.

"Obviously we've got a massive game in midweek and it's good to be able to allow some of the boys to come into that with fresh legs. It's only half-time over there, so we know it's not going to be easy.

"As a collective, all the lads staying fit this year and having such a strong squad has been massive for sure."