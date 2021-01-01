Kayode continues scoring form, Gradel shines as Sivasspor edge Genclerbirligi

The Nigeria and the Ivory Coast international contributed to the Braves' victory at Eryaman Stadyumu

Olanrewaju Kayode found the back of the net while Max-Alain Gradel provided an assist as Sivasspor secured a 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

After scoring in his side’s victory over Konyaspor last time out, Nigeria international Kayode continued the fine form in front of goal at Eryaman Stadyumu.

His teammate and Ivory Coast international Gradel also made a key contribution for Riza Calimbay’s men in the encounter to ensure they extended their winning run to three games.

Sivasspor started the game unimpressively, allowing Genclerbirligi to dominate the first half and were soon caught on the backfoot when Diego Angelo opened the scoring after he was set up Daniel Candeias in the 25th minute.

Mattias Johansson doubled the lead for the Wind of Ankara after receiving a timely assist from Sandro Lima in the 37th minute.

After the restart, the Sivas Stadium outfit came back stronger and made several efforts to try and avoid defeat in the game.

Jorge Felix ignited the comeback when he found the back of the net in the 78th minute after he was set up by Erdogan Yesilyurt.

Kayode, who was brought on in the 46th minute for Isaac Cofie, levelled proceedings for Sivasspor in the 83rd minute with a fine strike after receiving a sumptuous assist from Gradel.

The Braves then got the winning goal moments before the end of the game after Pierre-Yves Polomat turned the ball into his own net.

The victory moved Sivasspor to the seventh spot on the league table after gathering 50 points from 33 games.

Gradel featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Chad's Casimir Ninga while Mali’s Mustapha Yatabare was on parade for 46 minutes before making way for Jorge Felix.

Kayode has now scored eight goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward has been with the Braves since the summer of 2020 when he joined the side on a season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Gradel, meanwhile, has now provided 13 assists and scored ten goals in the current campaign across all competitions.

The African stars will hope to continue their impactful showings when Sivasspor take on Besiktas in their next league game on April 20.