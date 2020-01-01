Kaptoum: Real Betis midfielder joins Almeria on loan

The Cameroon international made just five appearances for Rubi’s side in the first-half of the campaign

Real Betis have confirmed the temporary transfer of Cameroon international Wilfrid Kaptoum to Segunda Division side Almeria until June.

The midfielder, who played only five times in the first half of the season, signed an extension to his current deal first before departing for Betis’ city rivals.

📣 OFFICIAL | #RealBetis extends Kaptoum’s contract until 2022 and loans him out to @U_D_Almeria until June 2020 🤝🇨🇲



All the best, @Kaptoum5! 🆙



➡️ https://t.co/DLl0dPja8J pic.twitter.com/0oPbOMqLys — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 10, 2020

The 23-year-old, a graduate of La Masia, will strive to help Almeria secure promotion to La Liga in his short stay at the club.

🔴⚪ Kaptoum putting ink on paper🖌



The Cameroonian joins on loan till June with a buyout option📝 pic.twitter.com/vJNtpn7Iol — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) January 9, 2020

Guti’s side currently sits second in the table with 39 points from 22 games, five adrift of leaders Cadiz.

Pleased with his switch, the former Barcelona man revealed he can't wait to get started.

“I’ve played in the Second Division with the Barcelona B team before and it’s good to have experience in this league,” Kaptoum said at his unveiling.

“The most important goal now is to promote, it is the motivation for me and the team.

“The club considers me a player with big qualities, it’s a responsibility, and I have to show on the field that I deserve to be here and take Almeria to the top. I feel good vibes here, the team and the coach welcomed me very well, I thank them all.”

Kaptoum’s new side aren’t in action until Thursday, January 16 when they play host to struggling Real Oviedo, as they attempt to win their 11th game this season.

The game will be held at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos and the Cameroon midfielder will be in contention to make his debut.