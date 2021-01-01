Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot for a third time to match Shearer

The Tottenham hitman has won his third award - matching Alan Shearer's achievement and closing in on Thierry Henry

Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time, with the Tottenham striker notching 23 goals for the season.

The England captain finished a single strike ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, sealing his success with a final-day strike against Leicester in a 3-2 win.

With Spurs trailing 1-0 and needing inspiration, Kane fired an equaliser via a powerful volley that passed through the legs of home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Kane’s Golden Boot pedigree

Kane has passed the 20-goal mark in the Premier League for the fifth time in the last seven years, though the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

His 23 goals mark his fourth best haul in England’s top flight, though he has won the Golden Boot only twice previously. He achieved the feat in 2016-17, when he scored 29 times in 30 outings and replicated his achievement the following season when he hit the 30-goal mark for the first and so far only time in his career, albeit from seven additional matches.

Kane’s hat-trick of Golden Boots put him up there with the best strikers the Premier League has to offer in its history. Alan Shearer won the award on three occasions, while the duo are only surpassed by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

With rumours circulating over his future, though, this may be the last time that Kane turns out for Tottenham in the Premier League.

