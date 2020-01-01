‘Kane will be a miracle man if he’s back in April’ – England legend Owen fears for injured Spurs striker

The ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid frontman knows all about hamstring problems and is not expecting to see a Tottenham talisman make a speedy recovery

Harry Kane will be a “miracle man” if he returns to competitive action in April, says Michael Owen, a man who knows all about the hamstring problems currently being endured by Tottenham’s star striker.

A talismanic presence in north London finds himself stuck on the sidelines after picking up an unfortunate injury which required surgery.

It was initially suggested that Kane could be out for around three months, with his operation having gone as planned.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has, however, hinted that the 26-year-old could sit out the remainder of the season, casting doubt over his involvement at Euro 2020.

Former England frontman Owen would not be surprised to see Kane ruled out long-term, having seen his own career decimated by fitness issues of a similar nature.

He told Robbie Savage's Premier League Breakfast on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I'm really nervous about saying what he's got and comparing my injury to his. It is dangerous because I don't exactly know. I've read that he's ruptured his hamstring at the tendon.

“Now, that is exactly what I did. If that's the case, there is no chance he will be back in April. I took six months and I felt awful coming back. It always felt like it was going to snap on me again.

“Once I got back, it was brilliant. It wasn't like a muscle injury where you're constantly feeling it and it won’t rob you of pace.”

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid goal-getter added: “I've got no question that Kane will be right as rain when he comes back because it's not in the belly of the muscle.

“When you do it up in the tendon, it's obviously a surgical repair but tendons have bad blood supplies.

“It's not an injury that heals very quickly and I remember going back after three, four, five months and thinking 'If I push on here it's just going to pop again' and it took me six months in total. I had no mishaps in rehab.

Article continues below

“If, and this is a big if, he has had the same injury as me and he comes back in April, he will be a miracle man.”

Kane, who has taken his haul of international goals to 32 from 55 appearances for England, had netted 17 times for Tottenham this season before being laid low.

Jose Mourinho is now having to cope without him in an ongoing bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while Gareth Southgate will have to do likewise when the Three Lions return to action in March with friendly dates against Italy and Denmark.