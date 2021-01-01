‘Kane must join Real Madrid to reach Messi and Ronaldo's level’ – Woodgate can’t see Spurs star snubbing switch

The former Tottenham defender, who spent time at Santiago Bernabeu in his playing days, believes the England No 9 will move on

Harry Kane “has to go” if Real Madrid come calling says Jonathan Woodgate, with the Tottenham striker told he needs to join the serial winners in order to reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A move away from north London for the prolific 27-year-old has been mooted for some time. Manchester rivals United and City are said to be keen on keeping the England captain in his homeland, but big-spending sides across Europe would welcome the opportunity to add a proven performer to their books.

Real are renowned for their ‘Galactico’ approach to recruitment and may be tempted to table an offer for Kane at some stage.

Woodgate believes the Spurs talisman would find it difficult to snub such an approach, with his personal ambition requiring major silverware in order to cement a standing among the elite.

“If Real Madrid come in for you – especially Harry Kane – he has got to go,” former Tottenham defender Woodgate, who spent time at Santiago Bernabeu in his own playing career, told Stadium Astro. “If he wants to win trophies and get onto that next pedestal of Messi, Ronaldo and that type of player, he has to go.

“I don’t see him winning the league at Spurs, not this season and not in the next few seasons, they have got too much building to do to get up there with Liverpool and Man City. For me, if he wants to win the European Cup then he has got a chance of winning it at Real Madrid.”

Woodgate can see why Real would want to do a deal with a man who has hit 205 goals for Spurs in 311 appearances who is considered to be the “best striker in the Premier League”.

“I think his game has improved over the years,” added Woodgate. “Harry Kane is an unbelievable No 9 but with the assists he has got this season, he can play 10. His passing and general play with his back to goal, he’s an exceptional footballer. He reminds me at times of Teddy Sheringham when he comes into those areas as a 10.

“For me, he is the best striker in the Premier League. Even when there is a fit [Sergio] Aguero, a fit Kane and fit [Jamie] Vardy, Kane is No 1 in the Premier League. He just gets better and better. He has a chance to break Alan Shearer’s record.”

Newcastle legend Shearer has a record-setting 260 Premier League goals to his name, with Kane now up to 153 and sitting ninth on that particular roll of honour.