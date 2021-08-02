Kane fuels Manchester City transfer rumours by failing to report for Tottenham training

The England striker was expected back at Hotspur Way at the start of week following a summer holiday after his exploits at the European Championships

Harry Kane has fuelled rumours linking him with a move to Manchester City by failing to report for Tottenham training, Goal can confirm.

Kane was due back at Hotspur Way on Monday for series of tests, including one for Covid-19, ahead of his reintegration into the squad following a summer holiday.

However, the 28-year-old was a no-show amid persistent talk of an imminent move to Etihad Stadium, with City reportedly preparing to launch a big-money bid for his services.

Is Kane destined to join City?

Kane's current contract is not due to expire until 2024, but the England international reportedly reached a "gentleman's agreement" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy last year which allows him to move onto pastures new this summer.

Goal understands that City are very interested in bringing Kane onto their books, and would be willing to spend at least £100 million to finalise a deal, but no formal negotiations between the two clubs have taken place as of yet.

Why is he seeking a move?

Kane opened up on his ambitions to win the biggest prizes on offer in the professional game back in March, admitting he would be open to leaving Spurs if the time comes when he no longer feels they can compete at the highest level.

"I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs," the experienced frontman said. "But I've always said, if I don't feel we're going in the right direction then I'm not someone who will just stay for the sake of it. I'm an ambitious player, I want to become one of the best players."

Tottenham finished the 2020-21 campaign without a single piece of silverware, extending their trophyless run to 13 years. Kane would seemingly have a far better chance of success at City, who have won three out of the last four Premier League titles on offer under Pep Guardiola.

Kane's record at Spurs

Kane made his senior debut for Spurs back in 2011, and has since appeared in 336 games across all competitions for the club.

He has also hit 221 goals to become the second-highest goalscorer in their history, with 166 of those coming in the Premier League, which puts him seventh in the all-time list for the competition.

