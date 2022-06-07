'I love scoring goals!' - Kane hails England resolve after 50th goal seizes Germany draw

On a night that saw him draw closer to Wayne Rooney's landmark record, the skipper preferred to pay homage to his fellow squad members

Harry Kane became just the second man to reach 50 goals for England after his penalty secured a point against Germany in a 1-1 Nations League but the Three Lions captain was keen to praise his team's "good character" rather than his own achievements.

The Tottenham striker struck late on with a spot-kick to get Gareth Southgate's visitors up and running against their hosts in Group A3, after a VAR assist helped them cancel out Jonas Hofmann's opener at Allianz Arena in Munich.

With his latest finish, Kane now joins Wayne Rooney as the only other England senior men's international to have notched a half-century of finishes for his country - but the skipper was at pains to praise the resolve of his team-mates after bouncing back from defeat to Hungary.

What has Kane said about England's performance?

"It is really important to show the mentality," Kane told Channel 4 after the final whistle. "[At] 1-0 behind, we showed good character to get back into the game and get a result.

"We are playing against a very good Germany side. We still have important matches but the World Cup will be here before we know it.

"We kept going and played our best football in the last half-hour. [It was] a shame not to nick it at the end."

What has Kane said about his own feat?

With 50 goals now, Spurs forward Kane has moved outright into second-place on the nation's all-time scorer lists, ahead of Bobby Charlton and three behind the record held by current skipper Wayne Rooney.

Article continues below

With at least four more games before England open their Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran in November, there is the chance that the attacker could have seized top spot by then.

Kane was particularly understated on his achievement though, simply adding: "I love scoring goals. I have always loved it especially for my country. Whenever I can help the team, I am glad to do that."

Further reading