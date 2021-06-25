Kane dismisses doubters as he backs himself to shine when it counts at Euro 2020

The England captain has yet to find the net in three tournament appearances but isn't concerned about his form

Harry Kane has brushed aside the critics after going scoreless in England's first three Euro 2020 games, saying he's ready to perform in the knockout stage when it counts.

Kane was not at his best in the group stage, though England advanced as group winners by defeating Croatia and the Czech Republic and drawing Scotland.

Gareth Southgate's side scored just two goals in those three matches, leading to criticism of the team's style as well as Kane's individual displays.

“It’s definitely not the first time people have doubted me in my career, that’s for sure,” Kane said.

“That’s part and parcel of it. I’ve said all along as a striker that you go through some great spells where you are scoring every game and everything you touch turns into goals and then there are some where things don’t fall your way … and that’s probably the way it’s gone in this tournament so far.

“People are quick to change their minds. It wasn’t too long ago when I won the Golden Boot and I was the best thing in the world, people were raving about me.

"You can’t get too high or too low, you just have to have that neutral mode. Self-belief is a huge thing and I’ve always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without scoring but, give me a chance, and I’d back myself to score it.

“It is about trying to peak at the right time and the right time in tournament football is the knockout stages."

Kane will hope to be in top form by Tuesday, when England will host Germany at Wembley in a high-profile last-16 showdown.

England will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes from recent major tournament knockout stages, having been eliminated by Germany at the 1990 World Cup, Euro 96 and the 2010 World Cup.

