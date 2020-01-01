Kamara's goal and Onomah's assist send Fulham into EFL Cup fourth round

The Franco-Mauritanian and Anglo-Nigerian played their part in ensuring the Cottagers had no issues getting past Sheffield Wednesday

Aboubakar Kamara scored a goal while Josh Onomah provided an assist as Fulham got the better of Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker’s men are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence and have started on a bad note with back-to-back defeats against Arsenal at home and away to fellow-promoted side Leeds United.

In between this was a 1-0 win at Ipswich Town in the previous round of the EFL Cup, Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netting the only goal of the game.

More teams

Abou is left with a simple finish to open the scoring. Knocks with the assist.



Good start, lads. 👊



🤍 1-0 🦉 | #FULSHW — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 23, 2020

There was however none of that on Wednesday night as Kamara gave them a ninth-minute lead having been assisted by French striker Anthony Knockaert.

Fulham got their second in the 32nd minute via Jamaica international Bobby Reid, Onomah delivering the ball to the 27-year-old. Reid had scored for the Cottagers in their 4-3 loss at Leeds United at the weekend, with 24-year old Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa providing the assist.

Kamara was on for 70 minutes with his goal being his only shot on target. He also had two touches, 14 accurate passes at 67% and two key passes.

Article continues below

.@Joshuaonomah10 spins his man and fizzes a delightful ball across goal. @bobbyreid93's in the right place to tap home!



🤍 2-0 🦉 | #FULSHW — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 23, 2020

Onomah’s assist was his only key pass in the game and he also produced 34 touches, 19 accurate passes at 76% and one successful dribble from a single attempt.

Both Kamara and Onomah had a hand in a combined 14 goals (seven goals, seven assists) last season with the Cottagers ultimately making it into the top-flight by getting the better of Brentford, 2-1 after extra time in the promotion-playoff final at Wembley.

Fulham will now face Everton – who saw off Fleetwood Town, in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Before that, they will be hoping to bag their first Premier League win when they tackle Aston Villa at Craven Cottage next Monday.