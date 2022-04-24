Kamara: Watford must keep believing, remain hungry after Manchester City demolition

Watford defender Hassane Kamara has insisted they will continue to fight until the end of the season after suffering a 5-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

It was the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international, who grabbed his first goal for the Hornets since his January arrival to reduce the deficit after Gabriel Jesus had put the champions in control with a brace.

However, a Rodri strike and two more from Jesus in the second period put the result beyond the reach of the struggling Roy Hodgson side. Kamara, who joined Watford from Nice, believes the outcome of the game had overshadowed his first goal for the club.

“We had chances to score, and we have to make sure we take them,” Kamara told the club’s official website after the game. “Our goal gave us some confidence, but we needed to follow it up.

“They are a very strong side and they scored a third quickly which was very difficult to come back from. When you score you have to be happy, but when you’ve conceded five goals ultimately it means nothing.

“It was a nice moment for me personally, but after the game, the main feeling is that as a collective we need to do better. We’ve lost a lot of games so we need to keep our heads up and keep believing. We will remain hungry, that is for sure.”

With five matches – against Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, and Chelsea – left to end the season, Kamara, who has so far made 15 appearances, believes Watford will not give up in their quest to keep their top-flight status.

“We have five games left - we won’t give up and we’ll give the best that we can offer,” Kamara continued.

“It's a very big game next week against Burnley. We know we still have Burnley and Everton to play, and three other big games too. Until the end, we will keep our heads up and do everything we can to pick up as many points as possible.”

The defeat, which was Watford’s 23rd of the season, left them languishing second from the bottom of the 20-team table with 22 points from 33 matches. They have managed six wins and four draws.

Watford’s next assignment will be against Burnley at Vicarage Road on Saturday.