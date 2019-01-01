Kamano scores as Bordeaux claim Atlantique derby bragging rights over Nantes

The 23-year-old inspired the Girondins to victory with his maiden goal in Ligue 1 this campaign

Francois Kamano scored the first goal as Bordeaux beat Nantes 2-0 in Sunday's Atlantique derby.

Kamano finished off an assist from Hwang Ui-jo in the 37th minute to put the Girondins in control at the Matmut Atlantique.

The effort was the Guinea international's first goal in his 10th Ligue 1 appearance this season.

Kamano was on parade for the duration to help Bordeaux compound Nantes' woes with their third straight defeat in the French top-flight.

Nigeria's Samuel Kalu did not feature in the encounter but his compatriot Josh Maja came on as an 84th-minute substitute for Bordeaux while Moses Simon was in action from start to finish for Nantes.

Despite the loss, Nantes remain third on the Ligue 1 table while the Girondins climbed to seventh with 18 points after 12 matches.