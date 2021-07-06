Kalvin Phillips has 'no desire' to leave Leeds as he continues to shine for England at Euro 2020

The highly-rated midfielder continues to see his stock soar, but his representative says no exit will be sought at Elland Road

Kalvin Phillips has "no desire" to leave Leeds, says the midfielder's agent.

A talented 25-year-old has seen his stock soar across the last 12 months, with promotion to the Premier League secured before going on to star for England at Euro 2020.

It comes as no surprise to find that admiring glances are reportedly being shot in the direction of Elland Road, but Kevin Sharp claims his client will turn a deaf ear to any transfer gossip.

What has been said?

Sharp has told i: "Before Kalvin signed his last contract, we had good interest so we sat down and explored all the pros and cons.

"His desire was never to leave, it was to be rewarded and stay and play for the team he supported as a kid.

"Within the contract he signed in September 2019, we included provisions within it for if Leeds reached the Premier League, so it’s all set up for the top flight.

"We knew it was a bit of a gamble, but we knew Leeds would get there under [Marcelo] Bielsa and obviously they did.

"There may be clubs who are actually looking at Kalvin now because the more successful you are – playing for England in big tournaments – naturally breeds interest.

"But Kalvin is happy at Leeds and has no desire to move whatsoever. It’s more a case of ‘carry on what you’re doing for club and country’."

When does Phillips' contract expire?

Leeds native Phillips is tied to a deal with the Whites through to the summer of 2024.

There is no need for discussions to be opened regarding fresh terms, but it may be that an improved offer is put to the midfielder if current standards are maintained.

Sharp will not be pushing for that, but is ruling nothing out.

He added: "It’s not something we’re banging on the door to make happen because it’s about Kalvin playing and enjoying his football.

"But if Leeds want to improve that and protect their assets, for sure we’d be interested in sitting down with them. His value will increase and long may that continue."

Phillips has taken in 211 appearances for Leeds, with 30 of those coming last season as the Whites returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

