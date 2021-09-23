Kalu opens season account in Bordeaux's six-goal thriller with Montpellier

The Nigeria winger came off the bench to rescue a vital point for the Girondins at the Stade de la Mosson

Samuel Kalu came off the bench to score his first Ligue 1 goal of the season as Bordeaux came from behind to hold Montpellier to a 3-3 draw in Wednesday's Ligue 1 game.

The Nigeria international replaced Javairo Dilrosun immediately after half-time and he went on to score an 85th-minute equaliser that earned a point for the Girondins.

It was Kalu's first goal since he scored the opening goal in Bordeaux's 2-1 loss to Metz in a Ligue 1 encounter back in February.

Earlier in the encounter, Cameroon midfielder Jean Onana scored his second goal for Vladimir Petkovic's side since his permanent signing from Lille in August.

Onana put the visitors ahead at the Stade de la Mosson, nine minutes after Hwang Ui-Jo grabbed their equaliser in the 18th minute.

After picking up a vital point on the road, Bordeaux leaped to 16th in the Ligue 1 table with six points from seven matches while Montpellier sit in the 10th spot with nine points.

A sad incident occurred prior to the game with Bordeaux fans' bus attacked on arrival in Montpellier by people who reportedly threw stones at the visitors' coach and it resulted in many injuries with windows shattered.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux boss Vladimir Petkovic rued the mistakes that cost his team maximum point as they settled for their third draw in seven matches.

"It was a game to watch from the outside but not as a coach,” Petkovic said after the match, via Girondins Web. “There were too many defensive errors. I'm happy to see the progress of the team but we could have brought back the 3 points.

"I think we could have folded the game before but I see that we react well. Against this kind of opponent, you have to be 100% to win, otherwise he exploits the weaknesses."