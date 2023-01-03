Kalu injured, Sarr with assist for Bayo as Watford strike late to down Norwich City

Nigeria international Samuel Kalu came off injured and Vakoun Bayo scored late as Watford started the new year with a 1-0 victory against Norwich.

Kalu picked up an injury and was replaced by Bayo

Bayo went ahead to score the winner off Sarr's cross

Watford will next face Reading in the FA Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? In the EFL Championship fixture at Carrow Road, the 25-year-old Kalu, who was making his second start for the Hornets from nine matches, was forced off with an injury in the 29th minute and was replaced by Ivory Coast forward Bayo.

The Hornets then had to wait until the 86th minute when Yaser Asprilla delivered a fine ball to Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, whose inch-perfect pass left Bayo with a simple finish from close range.

Bayo, who signed for Watford from Belgian side RSC Charleroi, described the outcome as a brilliant team performance.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I feel great. We all feel good because it was a brilliant team performance, and it keeps us in the running towards the top of the table. We are very happy," Bayo said as quoted by the club website.

“I was very happy to score. We all know Ismaila Sarr is very fast so when he got the ball on the left I just followed his run. He gave me a great assist and I managed to finish it off.

“I’m really pleased because it had been a long time since I’d scored, and I’m confident more goals can come. Hopefully, with some time, I can keep helping the team in this way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayo has now scored four league goals from 22 appearances for Watford. His opening goal of the campaign came in the 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough on August 30.

Meanwhile, Kalu was already struggling for game time at Vicarage Road owing to injuries, and his latest setback could derail his quest to be a regular starter for the Hornets.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong also got some action for Watford after he came in as a substitute for Christian Kabasele in the 83rd minute while his Super Eagles compatriot and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was not dressed for action.

WHAT NEXT? With the club yet to issue a statement on the extent of Kalu's injury, Bayo and Sarr will hope to keep their starting role when the Hornets travel to take on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

They will return to league action against Blackpool at Vicarage Road on January 14.