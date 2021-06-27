Kaizer Chiefs' win over Wydad Casablanca has secured the club a minimum R17.6 million payout

Amakhosi will face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side in the final in Casablanca, after the Red Devils beat ES Tunis 4-0 on aggregate

Prestige aside, there is a major financial reward coming Kaizer Chiefs' way after they saw off Wydad Casablanca to book their spot in the 2021 Caf Champions League final.

It has been a long, hard road for Chiefs to make the final, and it was of course under previous coach Gavin Hunt that most of the hard slog was done – despite struggling domestically, the Soweto side managed to keep progressing in Africa.

And after crossing the continent, including Angola, Cameroon, Guinea, Morocco and Tanzania, Amakhosi secured their place in the 2021 Champions League final with a 0-0 draw over Wydad at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

That followed the previous weekend's 1-0 victory over the 2017 African champions in Casablanca.

By coincidence, the Moroccan city of Casablanca will also be the venue for the final, which is scheduled to take place on July 17.

Chiefs have already guaranteed themselves a whopping US$1.25 million for reaching the final against Ahly. That translates to a little less than R18 million as per the exchange rate on Sunday.

If the Glamour Boys can beat the Egyptians, that amount will double to a cool US$2.5 million - just under R36 million.

Having been on the end of a two-window Fifa transfer ban, the Soweto side have been eyeing reinforcements for months now, and will be pleased to have extra cash in the kitty in this respect.

The Glamour Boys won the Caf Confederation Cup in 2001 but had never gone beyond the group phase of the Champions League until this season.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, are the defending champions and are aiming for a 10th title.

Having guided the Cairo giants to the Champions League title a couple of months after joining them last year, head coach Pitso Mosimane will be targeting his third triumph in the Champions League.

His first success came with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. Apart from Sundowns, Orlando Pirates are the only other South African club to have won the Champions League, back in 1995.