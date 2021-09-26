Kaizer Chiefs slayers Royal AM leapfrog Orlando Pirates after another impressive win

Royal AM leapfrogged Orlando Pirates on the PSL standings after securing a 4-2 victory over 10-man TS Galaxy at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

Thwihli Thwahla came into the encounter oozing with confidence having stunned Kaizer Chiefs 4-1, with Victor Letsalo grabbing a brace at the iconic FNB Stadium last weekend.

The victory over Galaxy took the KwaZulu-Natal side to fourth spot on the league standings as they leapfrogged Orlando Pirates, who slipped down to fifth place on the log.

Letsoalo maintained his scoring form against Galaxy as the Bafana Bafana international netted Royal AM's third goal after he was set up by Zukile Mkhize on the stroke of half-time.

The 28-year-old striker was also involved in the build-up to the opening goal as Thwihli Thwahla pressed the Rockets high up the pitch - forcing the visitors into making mistakes in their own half.

Tshidiso Monamodi pounced and scored as he blocked a clearance from goalkeeper Websten van der Linde and the ball hit the back of the net just four minutes into the encounter.

Galaxy were then reduced to 10 players in the seventh minute after Marks Munyai, whose poor back pass led Royal AM's opening goal, made a reckless challenge and was sent off.

Owen Da Gama's side was trailing 3-0 at the interval with the in-form Letsoalo having netted his fourth goal in his last three league games just before the break.

The Rockets came back an improved side following their half-time team talk with coach Da Gama as they applied some pressure on the hosts' defence and they were awarded a penalty.

Mokone Mereko was adjudged to have handled Mokete Mogaila's cross in the box and Pogiso Sanoka scored from the resultant spot-kick to make it 3-1 in the 77th minute.

However, defensive mistakes were a big problem for the visitors on the day as Igor Makitan gave away possession at the back with four minutes left and Kabelo Mahlasela pounced and scored to make it 4-1 to Royal AM.

Mxolisi Macuphu then reduced the deficit in stoppage time when the tall striker scored with a header, but the goal proved to be a mere consolation for Galaxy as Royal AM held on to secure a 4-2 win.

Therefore, Galaxy remain winless in the current campaign and they are placed 15th on the league standings.