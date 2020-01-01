Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Manyama learnt from Etoó in Turkey - Phiri

The 1998 South Africa World Cup squad member explained how 'Lebo' learnt a thing or two from Eto'o

Bafana Bafana legend Alfred Phiri says Lebogang Manyama deserves to be nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Year award.

Manyama has been a consistent performer for league title contenders, Kaizer Chiefs in the current campaign.

The attacking midfielder has contributed nine assists and seven goals across all competitions thus far.

More teams

Phiri, who is Manyama's mentor and agent, feels that player's exploits make him a candidate for the accolade.

“I think he has come to Chiefs as a matured player, which is different to when there was interest in his services a few years ago," Phiri told City Press.

“His progress might have been interrupted by injuries and a car accident last season."

"But I can say he has come out of his shell and his best is yet to come. I would nominate him for Player of the Year, for sure."

Phiri spent some time with Turkish clubs Gençlerbirligi, Vanspor and Samsunspor during his playing days and he helped Manyama secure a move to Konyaspor in 2017.

The retired midfielder explained Manyama learnt a thing or two from legendary Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o during their short spell together at the Turkish club.

Article continues below

“It was like a dream come true for Lebo, who didn’t expect Eto’o to be his team-mate," he added.

"They spent most of their time together on and off the field. Lebo told me that Samuel used to take him out a lot and share his football experiences."

Manyama has already won the PSL Footballer of the Year accolade having clinched it at the end of the 2016/17 season following a brilliant season with Cape Town City.