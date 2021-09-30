Kaizer Chiefs legend Letsholonyane backs Baxter, reveals the source of problems

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has thrown his weight behind Stuart Baxter, saying Amakhosi’s problems are because new players are yet to adapt.

Chiefs signed nine players ahead of the current season following the end of their Fifa transfer ban, but their problems from last season are persisting.

Some of the new players, especially in midfield - Keagan Dolly, Alexander Cole and Phathutshedzo Nange - immediately established themselves as regular players.

Letsholonyane has pleaded for more time on under-pressure Baxter, saying the coach needs time to assert his type of game on his new players.

“Everything that you start seldom starts going OK overnight,” Letsholonyane told Times Live .

“I think it's early days and Stuart and the technical team needs time. Unfortunately, when you are involved with that team, time is not a luxury.

“Yes, the team has bought many talented, good players. But they need time to get used to each other. And I think they will come right. It's just a matter of time.

“And then, yeah, it's just a matter of them working hard to make that possible and to make sure that it doesn't take them longer to get used to each other.”

Results have not been coming for Chiefs who were knocked out of the MTN8, before they managed just a win in five Premier Soccer League games.

Letsholonyane says it will not take a miracle for Chiefs to get it right as he insists more time is needed for the Soweto giants to hit the right form.

“When you are in that space, time is like a luxury to you - you don't have that because you need to hit the ground running immediately,” said Letsholonyane.

“Unfortunately it is seldom the case but a bit of patience, a bit of hard work from the players, and I believe that eventually, things will come right.

“But nothing will come easy - that's a definite. Nothing will just miraculously happen overnight. And effort needs to be put in, and the results will show.”

Chiefs now prepare to visit AmaZulu for Saturday’s PSL match.