Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: It looks like we have got a few problems already

It's been a difficult season for the Glamour Boys coach and he has yet another injury absentee to deal with ahead of Friday's Champions League match

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has revealed a couple of concerns heading into Friday night's Caf Champions League qualifier with Cameroon champions PWD Bamenda.

The game will take place at the FNB Stadium with kick off set for 18H00. It's the second of the two-legged preliminary knockout tie, Chiefs having won the first game on Sunday, 1-0 in Limbe, Cameroon. That was the thanks to an 83rd minute goal from Eric Mathoho as well as a crucial penalty save by Itumeleng Khune after that.

While things are looking up for Amakhosi, after a tough start to the season, Hunt warned that "we can’t relax, it is only half-time. We've still got another whole game to go and they've got a lot of fighting in that team."

He also revealed that the squad will be not be pushed overly hard in training this week.

"We won't train with any intensity before the next game on Friday, that's for sure. I mean we'll do recovery, and just a little bit of work."

Apart from the possibility of travel fatigue, injuries are another problem for Amakhosi. With right-back Reeve Frosler already sidelined, the Glamour Boys have now another concern after Ramahlwe Mphahlele was forced off injured on Sunday.

"We'll see who and how and what - who is available," Hunt lamented. "Because it looks like we have got a few problems, already, with one or two players.

"I just hope it does not affect our game for the following week (a league clash at home with Black Leopards) which is a bigger concern at this point in time.

"With Rama [Mphahlele] obviously it's a problem. You know, a big problem for us, with his hamstring."

Chiefs are still without their top goalscorer from last season, Serbian marksman Samir Nurkovic, who remains sidelined with injury.

Amakhosi have never reached the group phase of the Caf Champions League.

Following the PWD Bamenda and Leopards matches, Chiefs play SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic in the league ahead of the short Christmas and New Year recess.