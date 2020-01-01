Kachunga: Huddersfield will keep fighting to avoid Championship relegation

The DR Congo international has spoken of his excitement after helping the Terriers return to winning way at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga has praised his side following their 3-0 victory over Birmingham City on Wednesday and revealed they will not relent in their quest to avoid relegation.

The 28-year-old scored his third goal of the season in the encounter to help the Terriers clinch their first win since the restart of the English second tier after coronavirus break.

The victory ensured the Kirklees Stadium outfit climbed out of the relegation zone after accruing 45 points from 40 games.

Kachunga, who made his 32nd league appearance in the match, has praised the Terriers for their focus and effort to ensure all three points were secured.

“I think everyone is really happy with the win; it was well deserved. Everyone in the group gave 100% on the pitch and was fighting for each other. We deserved to win the game,” Kachunga told the club website.

“It’s a really big win. We have to just look at ourselves, it doesn’t matter what other clubs are doing around us. We have to go out every game and focus on our game to collect points to stay in this league.

“It’s not tactical things in these games, you have to fight to come good in the game, then you’ll deserve to win.”

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international was afforded his 28th start in the encounter and has spoken of his delight to be given an opportunity to help his side clinch a win.

“I’m really happy to be back in the starting XI and to help the team,” he continued.

“I think I showed I can in training, this was my time and I think I took the chance and I’m really happy to help the team with my goal.”

The winger has urged his side to continue to put in their best in when they face Preston North End on Saturday in their next outing in order to brighten their relegation survival.

“It’s about focusing on yourself, the team and knowing you have to give everything when you step on the pitch. Everyone had this clear in their heads,” he added.

“We had to fight, and everyone was fighting for this club. There was a big character from everyone on the pitch and this is what helped us. We are really happy.

"The next game is coming in a few days, so we have to show the same attitude and be proud of ourselves.”

The Kirklees Stadium outfit dropped from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom of the table.

Kachunga joined the Terriers permanently from Ingolstadt 04 in 2017 and has now made 71 league appearances since his arrival.

The forward will hope to continue his scoring form in his side’s remaining six league games of the season to help them avoid a back-to-back relegation.