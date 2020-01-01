Juventus would have put Haaland in their Under-23 squad - Raiola

The famous agent revealed one of the reasons the striker opted to join Borussia Dortmund in January

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola says that the Norwegian star chose his move to Borussia Dortmund over a transfer to Juventus because the Serie A champions "would have put him in the Under-23 squad".

Haaland made the move to Dortmund in January after breaking through as a star with RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

The Norway international scored 28 goals in 22 matches in all competitions for the Austrian side, with eight of those goals coming in six matches across the Champions League group stage against the likes of Liverpool, Napoli and Genk.

Haaland matched numerous records throughout his Champions League run, joining Karim Benzema by becoming the second teenager in history to score in each of his first three appearances in the competition while also joining Alessandro Del Piero, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Serhiy Rebrov by scoring in five consecutive matches.

His exploits earned him that January move to Dortmund, as he joined the German side for a reported €20 million (£17m/$22m) fee.

In the months since, Haaland has continued to shatter record with the forward scoring a 23-minute hat-trick off the bench in his first appearance for the club.

He scored two more in his second appearance as he became the first player to score five goals in his first two Bundesliga matches while becoming the fastest player to ever score five goals with his 56-minute blitz.

However, Haaland's rise to Bundesliga dominance may have never come to fruition if Juventus made a better offer, Raiola says.

"Why didn't Haaland move to Juventus? They would have put him in the Under-23 squad," Raiola told Italian outlet La Repubblica.

Haaland has fired a total of 13 goals in 12 matches for Dortmund this season, as he sits only behind Jadon Sancho on the club's goalscoring charts this season despite only joining in January.

The striker helped kick off the return of the Bundesliga this past weekend, scoring the first goal of Dortmund's 4-0 win of Schalke to become the first player to find the back of the net as the league resumed following suspension due to the coronavirus.

Dortmund currently sit second in the league, four points behind league-leaders Bayern Munich.

Haaland and Dortmund will return to action this weekend against Wolfsburg.