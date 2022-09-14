Juventus vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Juventus against Benfica on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Juventus will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Benfica for a Champions League encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening. The Bianconeri suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on the opening matchday of the European competition and also failed to secure the three points on offer against Salernitana in Serie A in their previous outing. Massimiliano Allegri will be desperate to turn around the fortunes of his team and what better occasion than a Champions League night in front of the home fans.

Meanwhile, Benfica, are in a rich vein of form having won all six matches in the Portuguese league. They also beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the Champions League and will be gunning for another three points when they take on the Italian giants.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Juventus vs Benfica date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Benfica Date: September 14/15, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15) Venue: Allianz Stadium, Italy

How to watch Juventus vs Benfica on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

The clash between Juventus and Benfica can be watched live on BT Sport 7 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.