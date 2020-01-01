Juventus set to land France youth full-back Ntenda from Nantes

The 17-year-old will join the Serie A club after impressing with Les Bleus at various youth levels

Juventus are set to complete the signing of Nantes and Frances youth international full-back Jean-Claude Ntenda, sources tell Goal.

The 17-year-old has developed a sterling reputation at various youth levels with Les Bleus, having represented his country at the U16, U17 and U18 level.

Though Ntenda has yet to feature for the senior side at Nantes, he has impressed Juventus enough to sign him with one eye on the future.

Ntenda is expected to join Juve's youth setup at first, where the club hope he will eventually develop into a first-team player.

The teenager arrived at Nantes in 2017 and his blend of speed, power and technique have led to comparisons to his countryman Benjamin Mendy.

Juventus signed Luca Pellegrini from Cagliari in the off-season, with the 20-year-old expected to develop into a starting-caliber left-back at Juventus eventually.

Pellegrini, who is back on loan at Cagliari this term, will now form part of Juve's future left-back group along with Ntenda. Both players will be expected to help replace current incumbent Alex Sandro whenever the Brazilian departs Turin.

Ntenda will become the second Juventus signing of the winter transfer window, after teenage Atalanta star Dejan Kulusevski sealed a €35 million (£30m/$39m) switch last week.

Kulusevski had generated interest from all over Europe with his displays on loan at Parma, where he will remain for the remainder of the season before joining Juve ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Juventus have also seen two players depart the club during the current transfer window, with goalkeeper Mattia Perin joining Genoa on loan and striker Mario Mandzukic signing with Al-Duhail in Qatar.

The club had been looking to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, but the Red Bull Salzburg star instead moved to Borussia Dortmund for a reported €20 million (£17m/$22m).

Juventus are looking to win Serie A for a ninth straight season, but face a tough challenge from Inter, led by manager Antonio Conte.

Inter are in first place as the season nears its halfway point, ahead of Juventus on goal difference.

Juve will take on Roma on Sunday in a Serie A clash at Stadio Olimpico.